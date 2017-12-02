The appeal of salted terubok

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The distinct creamy taste of salted terubok is what makes it special, as it is not too salty and can be taken just like the fresh fish itself.

A vendor Junaidi Rahman said to get the best taste of salted terubok (also known as American shad) is to rinse off the salt, soak it for a few minutes before deep frying it until it turns golden and crispy.

“The formula is very simple. Once deep fried, it is best taken with chili and lime,” he suggested.

Junaidi sells premium-sized terubok costing between RM20 to RM50 each, while small-sized fish are offered at RM10 for three.

“We also deliver the fish to our customers in Peninsular Malaysia, Singapore and Brunei,” he added.

Meanwhile, Azizul Salleh, who operated in Medan Niaga Satok near Kubah Ria, stressed that the fish packaging helps them a lot.

“It is safe for hand-carry as the fish will be wrapped carefully and there will no unpleasant odour. Our customers fly wih them to Sibu, Miri, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore and Brunei,” he said.

Another vendor Azman Latip revealed that the majority of his customers bought the fish as gift for friends and families.

“Visitors coming from Peninsular Malaysia will always find it incomplete when returning home without salted terubok and Sarawak layered cakes.

“We are open daily from 7.30am to 5pm,” he said, while supervising his workers in processing the salted fish for sale.