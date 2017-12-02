Young entrepreneurs urged to connect with global markets

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

SIBU: Minister of International Trade and E-Commerce Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh encourages young people especially entrepreneurs to connect to the world in selling their products.

Speaking at the launching of MyGas at RH Hotel here, he said in the age of technology today, one should not look at the small market of Sarawak but the whole world.

“This is a different world now; this world has been transformed by information technology. This is the world without territory and is connected through information technology,” he said.

He said everyone had to accept this fact even though some might find it difficult to adapt to it.

However, information technology has become a necessity for everyone in today’s modern day living. Thus, in businesses, Wong, who is also the Second Finance Minister, said entrepreneurs should not just think of Sarawak as their market, but the whole world.

“You don’t just think of Sarawak, which only has a population of 2.7 million which is very small. If you can connect yourself to the world, the whole world would be at your feet.

“We are no longer looking at the small market in Sarawak, we are looking at the whole world as a market. You can do so, through online transaction, it would be fantastic,” he pointed out.

He also urged the young entrepreneurs to be more innovative and put their minds together to venture into the world of businesses.

He praised the founders of MyGas Eric Hung and Andy Wong for their innovative ideas to make delivering gas cylinders easier for Sibu people.

“You start small now and I hope that one day, you could propel yourself in the world of big businesses,” he said.

He also said that Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg had paved a way to transform Sarawak via digital economy through various initiatives. MyGas which was initiated by Pelita Laju Sdn Bhd can be downloaded from the Play Store and Apps Store.

Also present at the event were Sibu Resident Hii Chang Kee and chairman of Sibu Municipal Council Datuk Tiong Thai King.