Abg Jo undeterred by ‘noise’ against reclaiming state’s rights

LAWAS: Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg is undeterred by the ‘noise’ against the state government’s efforts to regain Sarawak’s autonomy as set out in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

When officiating at the joint Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Batu Danau, Bukit Kota, Ba Kelalan and Bukit Sari triennial general assembly (TGM) here yesterday, Abang Johari stressed the state would continue the efforts begun by his predecessor Pehin Sri Adenan Satem, which is now in the second phase involving legal aspects.

“With our lawyers, I and (Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar) Awang Tengah (Ali Hasan) went to see those documents in London from the colonial government on the state’s rights on natural resources, and including those relating to Lawas,” he said.

Without naming names, Abang Johari said, “How can people say that we cannot negotiate? Sarawak wants to negotiate as this is about our state’s rights.”

“We will continue Pehin Sri Adenan’s struggles, even if people make noise. As PBB gave him the full support then, I have to continue on phase two,” he said.

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia recently called for an open debate on MA63, as he claimed Sarawak and Sabah have no right to negotiate.

Abang Johari, who is PBB president, also said the digital economy is the way forward for Sarawak, pointing out that the Sarawak Pay system has already received accolades from abroad.

“The Deputy Prime Minister of Singapore, who visited me two weeks ago, was impressed that we had launched it as it was introduced in Singapore only eight months earlier, and he proposed we collaborate,” he said.

