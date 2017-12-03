Annual Kuching Christmas Parade gathers 14,000 participants

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Excited faces could be seen almost everywhere as the annual Kuching Christmas Parade went into full swing last night, with more than 14,000 participants gathering at the flag-off point on the Kuching Jubilee Ground.

The spirit of Christmas was in the air, as 75 choir groups representing all the churches under the Association Churches of Sarawak (ACS) sang a medley of Christmas carols.

Making the event more festive were 16 lavishly-decorated Christmas floats, a parade of costume displays, eight brass bands and a host of street performers that entered the procession, entertaining the spectators and giving away small gifts to them along the route.

Themed ‘Hope in Jesus Christ’, the parade began at the jubilee ground and proceeded to HSBC roundabout, passing Jalan Padungan, Jalan Tun Abdul Rahim (Kuching Waterfront), Lebuh Temple (Harbour View Hotel), Lebuh Wayang (Star Cineplex), Jalan Tabuan (Ting & Ting Supermarket and Borneo Hotel), Jalan Ban Hock (Grand Continental Hotel) and the KMC flats – before heading back to the start-off point.

Prior to the start of the parade, an incantation of praise and worship session was held at Kuching Jubilee Ground at 6.30pm.

“We are very grateful for the wonderful weather in hosting this annual parade,” said ACS secretary-general Elder Ambrose Linang when met last night.

The annual parade, he added, was where people regardless of their faiths were able to walk and mingle with one another.

“We are not talking about God or what you believe in,” said Ambrose, adding that the parade also highlighted tolerance and the peace-loving nature of Sarawakians.

“Let us not talk or do things that can break us apart. We must do things that unite us, which is very important.”

The parade, hosted by ACS together with Methodist Church SCAC as the main organising church, was also supported by Kuching Ministers Fellowship.

Other participating churches were the Roman Catholic Church, Anglican Church, Methodist Church SIAC, Borneo Evangelical Mission (SIB) Church, The Seventh-Day Adventist (SDA) Church, The Salvation Army, Sarawak Baptist Church, Blessed Church, Hope Church Kuching, Calvary Family Church, Grace Central Church (AOG), GIS Gospel Harvest Kuching, Sarawak Grace Church, Good News Fellowship, City Harvest Church, Fellowship of Evangelical Students (FES) and Latter Rain Church Kuching.