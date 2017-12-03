Bad weather dashes beauty pageant’s bid to carve catwalk record in Langkawi

Click to print (Opens in new window)

LANGKAWI: An attempt to create a new Malaysian record for a fashion runway performed at the highest altitude on the Langkawi Skybridge yesterday had to be cancelled due to unfavourable weather.

The much-awaited attempt planned to be performed by the 50 contestants of the Miss Tourism International 2017 World Final was dropped after officials of Panorama Langkawi Sdn Bhd, operator of the mountain top attraction, reported strong winds in the area.

Strong winds forced the operator to temporarily cease the operation of the Langkawi Skycab, a cable car system which linked the nearly 700m high Langkawi Skybridge with the Oriental Village at the foot of Mount Machinchang.

Following the cancellation, the contestants were brought to experience the various attractions at the Oriental Village, which include the Langkawi 3D Museum and the Langkawi Skytrex.

The Langkawi Skybridge tour came on the second day of the beauties’ tour of the resort island after a packed schedule upon arrival from Kuala Lumpur yesterday. — Bernama