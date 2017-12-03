Christmas Run draws three times more runners than expected

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

SIBU: Around 3,000 runners took part in the inaugural Christmas Run at the Sibu Town Square yesterday, far surpassing the 1,000 runners targeted by the Association of Churches in Sarawak (ACS) Sibu.

Pastor Ting Leh Na, who officiated at the run, described the huge turnout as a good starting point for ACS Sibu’s Christmas Celebration 2017 programme themed ‘The Greatest Gift’.

“We are really happy with the huge turnout,” she said.

Participants included children and senior citizens, who came together to complete the 5km-run covering Jalan Bujang Suntong, Jalan Tun Abang Haji Openg, Jalan Awang Ramli Amit, Bulatan Simpang Tiga and back to Jalan Awang Ramli Amit and the Town Square Phase 1.

ACS Sibu’s Christmas Celebration 2017 programme will run until Dec 26.

A total of 14 canopies featuring the life of Jesus have been set up at Chuan Corridor.

Visitors to the canopies from 7.30pm to 9pm nightly will be given a booklet where they can collect 14 different stamps for a mystery gift and to go into the ‘Blessed Draw’.

A Christmas parade will also be held on Dec 16 from the Sibu Town Square at 6pm.