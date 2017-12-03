Clean regularly, not just during anti-dengue drives

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

MIRI: Members of local communities must work closely with one another in ensuring that their neighbourhoods are free from dengue outbreak, which is known to increase during the year-end monsoon season.

In this context, Piasau assemblyman Datuk Sebastian Ting calls upon all residents to make sure that their house compounds are clean and thus, free from becoming the breeding ground of Aedes mosquito – the known carrier of the dengue virus.

“Make sure that there is no chance for Aedes mosquitoes to breed – get rid of all water-retaining items like discarded containers from the compound, put abete powder in stored water like that in tanks and barrels, and use safe but effective insecticide spray in your house,” he spoke at the launch of the local ‘Fight Against Aedes 2 Mega ‘Gotong-Royong’ (Work Party) at Kampong Pasir Lutong here yesterday.

Ting also advised local residents to spend at least 10 minutes every week to clean their compounds, stressing that Aedes mosquitoes are very active between 5am to 7am, and 5pm to 7pm.

“Make all these a practice – not just things you do during campaigns,” said the assemblyman.

Miri mayor Adam Yii and Miri Health officer Dr Veronica Lugah were also present at the work party.