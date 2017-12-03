CM: No fear of losing position in fight for Sarawak’s rights

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg says he is not afraid of losing his position while fighting for the rights of Sarawak.

According to him, only Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), where he is the president, has the authority in such matter.

“Only PBB can replace me. I am not afraid to lose my position in fighting for Sarawak. This is our home and we have to defend our home,” he said in launching PBB Kuching Zone delegates meeting at Penview Convention Centre at Jalan Bako here yesterday.

Abang Johari, who is also the state Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman, said ‘a home would be peaceful only if its members look out for one another’.

Similarly, he said if Sarawak was progressing well in Malaysia, the entire country would register continual growth and development.

“Our party (PBB) is strong because we take care of our party.”

In this respect, Abang Johari said PBB must draw up a clear direction to further develop the state for the overall benefits of its people.

“In PBB, we must have a direction so that by 2030, Sarawak could achieve the status of a developed state in Malaysia.

“Our party must be forward-looking – what we struggle for today is meant for the future. It is also for the youths, who can look forward to the future,” he pointed out.

Abang Johari said PBB would continue to lead the state regardless of how the economic outlook would change in the years to come.

He said the state leadership might change as Sarawak’s conventional economy would leapfrog into becoming a digital economy, but PBB would remain the leading political party in the state.

“Let us all in PBB continue our struggle for further progress for Sarawak and enhance the standard of living among Sarawakians,” he added.

The delegates meeting was also attended by Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, Assistant Minister of Rural Electricity Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi, Assistant Minister of Coastal Road Datuk Julaihi Narawi, Assistant Minister of Law, State-Federal Relations and Project Monitoring Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali, Tanjong Datu assemblywoman Datuk Amar Jamilah Anu, Demak Laut assemblyman Dr Hazland Abang Hipni and Tupong assemblyman Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman.