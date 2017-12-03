Debate challenge ‘laughable’, says UPP sec-gen

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia’s act of challenging Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg to a debate over Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) is a ‘laughable’ one.

According to United People’s Party (UPP) secretary-general George Lo, such challenge does not even merit any reply from the chief minister.

“As others have rightly pointed this out – who is he (Pandikar Amin) to challenge our Chief Minister? Our Chief Minister leads Sarawak, one of the founding partners in the formation of Malaysia, whilst he (Pandikar Amin) is just an appointee holding office at the pleasure of others,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Lo suggested that should Pandikar Amin wish to play to his audience, he could debate MA63 with State Reform Party (STAR) president Lina Soo – the only one who thought his ridiculous challenge was ‘worthy of acceptance’.

He also commented that every Sarawakian, across all political divides, stood shoulder to shoulder behind Abang Johari in his heroic fight for Sarawak rights under MA63 to be restored.

“Can Pandikar Amin count how many Sabahans support his ridiculous stand to erode and reject Sabah’s rights under MA63? He would, no doubt, find none,” said Lo, adding that Pandikar Amin might test this by standing for election in the 14th general election (GE14) where he would learn what all true Sabahans think of his repudiation of their rights under MA63.

However, Lo said one positive that did come out of this ‘somewhat juvenile’ challenge by Pandikar Amin was that it further strengthened the unity of Sarawakians to stand behind and support the chief minister’s fight for the restoration of the state’s rights.

“We can thank him (Pandikar Amin) for reminding us how important it is that we must all be united in seeking restoration of our rights because there will be many obstacles to overcome along the way. Our unity will be our Chief Minister’s strength at the negotiating table,” he remarked.