Driver hurt when truck lands in ditch

BINTULU: A pickup truck driver, 33, was injured when the vehicle he was driving skidded off the road and landed in the ditch at Sepait junction in Taman Sri Pelabuhan here Friday.

The Fire and Rescue Department here received a distress call at 6.25pm.

Seven personnel in one fire engine and four others in EMRS vehicle were dispatched to the scene, arriving at about 6.36pm and found the driver still inside the vehicle.

The victim, Nickolas Abang, was given first aid by the EMRS personnel at the scene before he was taken to hospital by an ambulance after he was freed from the vehicle.