Elderly pedestrian dies of injuries after being struck by motorcycle

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: A pedestrian died from injuries after struck being by a motorcycle in front of a hotel in Jalan Tun Razak here at 6.45am Friday.

The 75-year-old pedestrian from Jalan Selangan Batu, suffered life threatening injuries and was rushed to Sarawak General Hospital (SGH), where she later succumbed to her injuries.

State Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department deputy chief DSP Bingkok John said the victim, identified as Dayob Samui, suffered severe head injuries following the crash and was pronounced dead at the hospital at 6pm while receiving treatment.

He added that both blood samples of the victim and the 19-year-old male motorcyclist were been taken around 10am yesterday and were sent to the Chemistry Department for alcohol and drug tests.

“The body meanwhile has been taken to the mortuary for a post-mortem,” said Bingkok, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.