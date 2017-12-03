Fisherman finds highly decomposed body

Click to print (Opens in new window)

MIRI: A fisherman here made the gruesome discovery of the highly decomposed body of a woman floating in the river at Kampung Pulau Melayu yesterday.

The body spotted around 8am was clad in a long-sleeved yellow blouse and long brown pants with a black belt.

It is learnt that the unidentified woman was covered with a gunny sack over the head to the waist and a rope around the waistline.

It is understood that there was no visible injuries on the body.

Miri deputy police chief Supt Stanley Jonathan Ringgit confirmed the case when contacted.

“The body has been sent to Miri Hospital for a post-mortem,” he said.

He called on members of the public or those whose family members are missing to go to the nearest police station.

Police are investigating the case under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder pending the post-mortem results.