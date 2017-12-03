Food truck to turn into ‘Santa’s sleigh’

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The Bon Appetit food truck will turn into ‘Santa’s sleigh’ when school reopens next month.

It will present gifts from a collection programme to children from low income families.

“We are targeting to hand out Christmas presents to about 350 underprivileged children aged 12 years old and below in Pending, Stutong Baru and Petra Jaya,” Bon Apetit founder Jacqueline Chang said during the launch of the presents collection centre at Green Heights Mall yesterday.

She said the presents would hopefully give the children a chance to experience the joy and excitement of receiving Christmas gifts.

“Gifts do not need to be expensive, as long as they are meaningful and neutral for both genders,” said Chang, adding second-hand books in good condition are also welcome.

She explained the gifts would only be presented when school reopens because many of the children would be back in their villages by the collection deadline of Dec 21.

A press statement from Green Heights Mall called on customers to bring their families to participate in the project as it would give their children invaluable lessons on being thankful, empathy and charitable giving.

Gift-wrapped presents can be dropped off at the collection centre located at the mall’s ground floor entrance until Dec 21.

For further enquiries, call Yee Lin on 082-572484 or email enquiries@greenheightsmall.com.my.