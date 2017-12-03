GE14: SUPP Youth to go all out, says chief

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Youth Central is all set to do battle in any constituency allocated to the party in the 14th general election (GE14), vowing to give its best to attain victory for Barisan Nasional (BN).

According to SUPP Youth chief Tan Kai, all party members have been working very hard and moving with the times as their struggles are still far from over.

He says looking at the strong spirit shown by members during the last state election and also now, he is confident that SUPP members are ‘all fired up for the battle’.

“SUPP’s potential candidates not only appear during elections. We have been moving around, wearing (our) yellow corporate shirts (and) reaching out to the voters to really understand them,” he said at a press conference at SUPP headquarters here yesterday.

Tan said SUPP had submitted its list of shortlisted candidates for all seven parliamentary seats traditionally allocated to the party, to the top BN leadership.

Asked if he was among the candidates, he replied: “Not just me. Our shortlisted candidates for Kuching also include others like the party president Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian, Milton Foo, Wilfred Yap, Lo Khere Chiang and Sih Hua Tung.”

He, however, said it would be up to Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak to decide on the final pick.

The two SUPP traditional parliamentary seats in Kuching are Bandar Kuching and Stampin.

SUPP contested in seven seats in GE13, but only won Serian through its deputy president Datuk Richard Riot, the federal Human Resources Minister.

The party lost to DAP in Bandar Kuching, Stampin, Sarikei, Lanang, Sibu; and to PKR in Miri.