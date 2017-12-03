Housewife recovers stolen ducks from market

Click to print (Opens in new window)

MIRI: A housewife in her 50s managed to recover the ducks stolen from her house on Thursday from a market in the city centre a day later.

After thieves had taken the ducks that the woman was rearing at her family home in Tudan, she decided to search for them at markets here.

“She then went to several markets both in Tudan and the city centre on Thursday and Friday to look for her missing ducks as she could recognise them. She had put marks on all her ducks, so they are all recognisable,” said the victim’s daughter when contacted yesterday.

The housewife finally found them when she asked a woman who sells chickens and ducks at a market in the city centre if she had purchased any ducks from strangers.

“The woman then told my mum she had bought eight ducks and she showed them to my mum.

“My mother was shocked and relieved that the ducks were hers because of the marks she put on them,” said the daughter.

After explaining the situation to the seller, the housewife managed to recover all her stolen ducks.