Hundreds witness opening of 724-metre Kuala Tatau Bridge

BINTULU: The Kuala Tatau Bridge is now open to the public.

Minister in Chief Minister’s Office (Integrity and Ombudsman) Datuk Talib Zulpilip unlocked the padlock at the entrance gate yesterday to mark the opening of the 724.86m structure to the public.

Earlier, he witnessed the symbolic handover of the project from the state Public Works Department (JKR) represented by its regional manager Cassidy Morris, to Bintulu JKR which was represented by its divisional engineer Lau Pit Hwa.

The event gathered hundreds of locals from nearby villages and longhouses – all excited to see finished bridge for themselves.

In his speech prior to officiating at the ceremony, Talib who is Jepak assemblyman, expressed gratitude to the government, local residents and the JKR for helping to realise the bridge project.

“Many people are waiting anxiously for the official opening of this bridge; today, however, is the day I announce that the bridge is now open to the public. The Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg will officiate at the grand opening ceremony, which will take place at a later date yet to be determined.

“For me, this is happy news because when I was still the permanent secretary to the (infrastructure development) ministry in 1995, this (Kuala Tatau Bridge project) was already included in the plan.

“Now, the bridge project has reached completion,” he said.

Talib, who came to the event with his wife Datin Dr Zaliha Abdullah, also reminded all motorists to use the bridge safely and responsibly.

The bridge together with the 11.18km road between Kuala Serupai and Kuala Tatau reached completion on Nov 8 this year. The whole project costs RM214,679,826.02.

The bridge also includes two smaller 60m bridges – one over Sungai Sigerut and another over Sungai Serupai.

Penghulu Rahim Shadan of Kampung Kuala Tatau believed with the opening of the bridge, it would spur economic activities in the area further, given that it provides a shorter link between Bintulu and other coastal areas.

“All types of products can be produced and transported easily now (via) the road that connects Bintulu, Kuala Tatau, Balingian, Mukah and the rest.

“I would like to express my highest gratitude to our elected representative, who raised the need to have this bridge and the coastal road earlier.

“I’ve been dreaming of this bridge for so long, and today my dream has come true,” said Rahim.

Meanwhile, the headman of Kampung Seberang Jaya Kuala Tatau Luqman Juwen, said the bridge would facilitate business activities of the locals, especially those involved in fisheries.

“With this infrastructure, I believed there would be more products that can be promoted to the people. I hope our fishermen would earn better incomes going forward and also, more visitors would come to our village,” he said.

The ceremony was also witnessed by Samalaju assemblyman Majang Renggi, Bintulu Resident Muhamad Yakup Kari and Mukah Resident Awang Johari Awang Mustapha.