Mechanic found dead hanging in living room

MIRI: A young man was found dead in an apparent suicide at a house in Taman Jelita around 1am today.

The 21-year-old mechanic was found hanging in the living room’s ceiling fan by his girlfriend who went to check on him.

It is learnt that prior to the incident, the deceased had sent a message to his girlfriend about his plan to commit suicide.

Miri deputy police chief Supt Stanley Jonathan Ringgit confirmed the case.

“Police classified the case as sudden death,” he said.