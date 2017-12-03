Crime 

Mechanic found dead hanging in living room

Jenifer Laeng, reporters@theborneopost.com

MIRI: A young man was found dead in an apparent suicide at a house in Taman Jelita around 1am today.

The 21-year-old mechanic was found hanging in the living room’s ceiling fan by his girlfriend who went to check on him.

It is learnt that prior to the incident, the deceased had sent a message to his girlfriend about his plan to commit suicide.

Miri deputy police chief Supt Stanley Jonathan Ringgit confirmed the case.

“Police classified the case as sudden death,” he said.

What do you think of this story?
  • Sad (100%)
  • Angry (0%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Interesting (0%)
  • Great (0%)

 

BorneoPost Online

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of

This service is provided on BorneoPost online standard Policies and Conditions. Copyright 2010-2017 BorneoPost Online. All Rights Reserved.