More than 2,000 attend PBB Kuching Zone meeting

KUCHING: More than 2,000 Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) leaders and delegates attended the Kuching zone delegates meeting yesterday.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, who is also PBB president, launched the meeting held at Penview Convention Centre at Jalan Bako here.

Among those present were Works Minister and Petra Jaya MP Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, Assistant Minister of Rural Electricity and Pantai Damai assemblyman Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi, Assistant Minister of Coastal Road Datuk Julaihi Narawi, Assistant Minister of Law, State-Federal Relations and Project Monitoring and Samariang assemblywoman Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed, Tanjong Datu assemblywoman Datuk Amar Jamilah Anu, Demak Laut assemblyman Dr Hazland Abang Hipni and Tupong assemblyman Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman.

Dr Rahman, also PBB supreme council member, said the party leaders and delegates represented eight state constituencies- Opar, Tasik Biru, Tanjong Datu, Pantai Damai, Demak Laut, Tupong, Samariang and Satok.

“This meeting reflects the unity of PBB Kuching zone in rallying behind the chief minister to ensure that all his development agenda can be carried out with the support of PBB,” said Dr Rahman in his welcoming speech.

He said PBB Kuching zone played a pivotal role in ensuring that Sarawak would continue to grow under the leadership of Abang Johari.

He added that they would give unwavering support to the chief minister in implementing digital economy in the state.

According to Dr Rahman, two of the eight areas namely Pantai Damai and Tupong have already had their respective annual general meetings (AGM) to pave way for the party’s triennial general meeting (TGM).

He added that the remaining areas would soon call for their own AGM before the TGM, which could be expected early next year.

During the meeting, a party leader led the delegates in taking an oath before Abang Johari.