Move to reclaim Sarawak’s rights not to gain political mileage – Abang Johari

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

SIBU: The move by the state government to reclaim Sarawak’s rights as enshrined in Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) from the federal government is not for gaining political mileage or an emotional call, said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Abang Johari, who is Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) president, said he sent a team of lawyers to London to search and study any references related to the state’s rights under MA63 to enable the state to pursue her rights based on facts and not emotion.

He said what Sarawak wants now is to reclaim back what used to belong to her.

“In London, our legal team found documents used during colonial days. All the documents were brought to London after Sarawak achieved its independence in 1963. Our first chief minister the late Tan Sri Stephen Kalong Ningkan had no copies of the documents.

“These documents will be brought back to Kuching so it can become the property of Sarawakians,” he said when officiating PBB Zone 8 delegates meeting here today.

PBB Zone 8 comprised of nine branches namely Pakan, Meluan, Ngemah, Machan, Tamin, Pelagus, Katibas, Bukit Goram and Baleh.

Earlier, PBB Zone 8 branches threw their support behind Abang Johari to reclaim the state’s rights under MA63.

PBB vice president, who is also PBB Zone 8 chief coordinator Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi said the fight for the rights of Sarawakians should not be compromised.

“It is (only) fair that we continue to fight for what has been eroded or what deserved to be our rights and has been fought by the late Pehin Sri Adenan Satem.

“This is so that we will not be regretted by our future generations,” he said.

The function was also attended by Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas and PBB Youth Chief Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

About 1,200 delegates from the branches attended the meeting.