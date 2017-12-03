Moyan Trade Fair good for local economy — Rep

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The Moyan Trade Fair is a good platform to boost the economic growth of the Sungai Moyan and Matang-Batu Kawah area, said Batu Kitang assemblyman Lo Khere Chiang.

He said the fair would not only enable new business deals but also forge new bonds.

“It may also be where industry leaders convene and share their insights and expertise,” he said when officiating at the event on Friday.

“All of us realise that collaboration and sharing of insights are vital in order to secure successful ventures.

To quote a well-known proverb, ‘If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far go together’.”

The Padawan Municipal Council chairman called on exhibitors and visitors to celebrate as well as share new insights and innovations.

“We live in a world of dramatic change. While our climate is shifting and our world population is increasing by the day, it is important that new solutions and new ideas emerge so that we are able to cater for the daily needs of this ever-increasing population,” he said.

The Moyan Trade Fair, which runs until Feb 28, is run by the Moyan Recreational Sports Club.

Activities include Zumba, street dancing, Christmas and New Year’s Party, Biker’s Night, Miss Biker Contest and lucky draws.