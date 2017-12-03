MPP hopes to see more community programmes going forward

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) hopes to see more programmes involving various communities under its jurisdiction being run going forward.

Batu Kitang assemblyman Lo khere Chiang, who is also MPP chairman, believes that such programmes are beneficial to these communities.

As such, he calls upon the councillors who wish to organise such programmes in their respective areas to prepare proper working papers on requesting allocations from Ministry of Local Government and Housing.

“I fully support any programme that involves local communities because this serves as a holistic approach by the government to get closer to the people,” Lo spoke at the closing of a ‘Cohesive Society Programme’ at Bengoh Resettlement Scheme (BRS) yesterday.

The programme, organised by MPP, included a safety talk by police, ‘gotong-royong’ (work party), healthy food cooking demonstration and motivational talk for students.

On another subject, Lo also hoped that the BRS community would venture into business and look after the security of their area, which is a tourist attraction.

“Tourists would not come if the area is unsafe. Another aspect that needs attention is the cleanliness of the area. BRS has a great potential as a tourists attraction and the people ought to tap this potential to improve their socio-economic status,” he stressed.

He also assured all that the MPP is willing to assist the BRS community in running similar programmes in the future.

Meanwhile, organising chairman Councillor Paul Akiu Banat said more than 500 people attended the event, with the motivational talk for students receiving over 300 students.

The ceremony was witnessed by deputy Kuching Resident Tuah Suni, state administrative officer Rangen Jamang and Penghulu Richard Daho.