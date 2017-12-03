No need for childish debate

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Sarawak sticks to upholding dignity when it comes to negotiating with federal government on MA63

KUCHING: Sarawak reserves every right to negotiate with Putrajaya on the devolution of power and therefore, it does not need to go for debate on the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

In pointing this out, Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg says such debate would not help Sarawak reclaim its rights, which have been eroded over the years.

He points out that the state has dignity as far as negotiating with Putrajaya on Sarawak’s rights under MA63 is concerned, adding that opting for debate on the matter would be deemed ‘childish’ – an act that would not bring about any benefit.

“Someone has challenged me to a debate, but for what would I want to debate with him like children – (it’s) stupid.

“We, Sarawak as a whole, have our dignity and our own ways to negotiate with the federal government.

“I don’t want to debate not because I’m vulnerable, but simply because it’s stupid. We are in Malaysia like what (former chief minister the late) Pehin Sri Adenan Satem had said – that we’re in Malaysia yesterday, we’re in Malaysia today, and we’ll be in Malaysia tomorrow and forever,” he spoke in launching Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Kuching Zone delegates meeting at Penview Convention Centre along Jalan Bako here yesterday.

His remarks referred to the challenge put forth by Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia over MA63.

Abang Johari, who is also state Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman and PBB president, stressed that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak had on numerous occasions said that he would give back what belonged to Sarawak.

“Datuk Seri Najib has said ‘what is yours, I will give back to you’. As far as Sarawak is concerned, we have the right to negotiate with the federal government,” he said, reiterating that negotiations between the state government and Putrajaya have reached the second phase, involving legislation.

It is learnt that the first phase of negotiations had been accomplished by Abang Johari’s predecessor Adenan, who passed away on Jan 11 this year.

Earlier, Abang Johari called upon PBB leaders and delegates to recite a prayer in memory of Adenan, whom he said had contributed tremendously to the progress of Sarawak.

He said he would carry on the commitment pledged by Adenan in the fight for the state’s rights through negotiations with Putrajaya.

“All Sarawakians are behind ‘Tok Nan’ (Adenan). As such, we will continue to negotiate with Datuk Seri Najib because we are in the same coalition,” added Abang Johari, expressing his confidence that proper negotiations would help Sarawak get what it has been aiming for.

Recalling a time when he was still a state cabinet minister and Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud was the chief minister, Abang Johari said the federal government then wanted to take over Syarikat Sesco Bhd (Sesco).

He said a negotiation between the state government and Putrajaya led to Sarawak asking for a RM1-billion compensation for the proposed takeover.

“In the end, the federal government could not pay for the compensation; hence, Sesco is still in our hands – we defended Sesco,” he added.

Abang Johari said in view of this, he believed that Sarawak would eventually reclaim what had belonged to it by means of proper negotiation.