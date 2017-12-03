PBB Bukit Sari re-elects Awang Tengah, team unopposed during TGM

Click to print (Opens in new window)

LAWAS: Deputy Chief Minister and chairman of N 82 PBB Bukit Sari branch Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan was re-elected unopposed for the term 2017-2020 in the triennial general meeting held at Hotel Seri Malaysia.

Also re-elected was deputy chairman Awangku Jinal Abedin Pengiran Jawa.

“This is the smoothest TGM with all office bearers winning uncontested,” Awang Tengah said.

He thanked the delegates and branch for its unequivocal support and endorsement of him and his team to serve the people and the party in the coming term.

This consensus reflected the strong solidarity and team spirit throughout all the 32 sub-branches which unanimously nominated Awang Tengah, Awangku Jinal and Abdul Kadir Matussin as chairman, deputy chairman and vice chairman ( I) respectively, paving the way for uncontested election.

Abdul Kadir, the former secretary, was joined by vice-presidents councilor Aishah Bahar and Madon Nasip as elected Women and Youth Wing chairperson.

Following the withdrawal of one of the 20 nominated candidates for the executive committee, the remaining 19 candidates were declared by election committee chairman and PBB executive committee chairman Datuk Awang Bujang Awang Antek as elected uncontested, drawing applause from the delegates and observers.

The other office bearers include Awang Karim eman ( treasurer), Awang Ahmad Ibrahim ( secretary), Awang Arius Narudin ( Publicity), Zamzam Said ( assistant treasurer), Abu Bahrain Reduan ( assistant secretary) and Haris Majid ( executive secretary).

Awang Tengah was later presented with a birthday cake after the conclusion of the party election and TGM. Also present were Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Datuk Henry Sum Agong, Assistant Minister of e-commerce Datuk Mohd Naroden Majais and others.