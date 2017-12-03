PBB has well-structured succession discipline – Abg Jo

Click to print (Opens in new window)

LAWAS: Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) has a well-structured discipline of succession to ensure a smooth transition of power.

Chief Minister and PBB president Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg said as such the second generation of leaders have benefitted through the party’s grooming and training.

“I look forward to when (Deputy Chief Minister and PBB acting deputy president Datuk Amar) Awang Tengah (Ali Hasan) will no longer be acting deputy party president after the party’s elections,” he said to loud applause when officiating at the joint PBB Batu Danau, Bukit Kota, Ba Kelalan and Bukit Sari triennial general assembly (TGM) yesterday.

Abang Jo said the smooth transition of party leadership from Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud to his predecessor Pehin Sri Adenan Satem, and then to himself showed PBB’s discipline had served the people and state well since 1970.

He stressed that upholding the interests of the people is the core struggle of the state’s largest party and this has always been the consistent stand of the party’s leadership.

Abang Johari also announced that incumbent members of parliament Hasbi Habibollah (Limbang) and Datuk Henry Sum Agong (Lawas) would be re-nominated to defend their seats.

In his speech, Awang Tengah said all four branches backed Abang Jo to be unanimously elected as party president.

He said although PBB is a Bumiputera party, it ensures inclusiveness for all communities.

“In Lawas, we have the late Pemanca Achok and many others in Trusan who are associate members, and our strength is based on continuity of good leadership upholding party struggles,” he said.

“Adhering to party discipline, confidence in the party of fighting for the people’s interests, party’s interests superseding the interests of groups, unity and loyalty to leaders and the party’s struggles.”

He also warned against complacency, which has destroyed other political parties in the state.

“We must make sure that this will never happen in PBB,” he said.