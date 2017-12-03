S4S condemns Pandikar Amin for MA63 statement

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: A small group of Sarawak for Sarawakians (S4S) members yesterday gathered near the Darul Hana Bridge here to denounce Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia over his views on Sarawak rights under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), which angered many Sarawakians.

S4S spokesperson Chan Chee Hiong described Pandikar’s views in denying Sabah and Sarawak as equal partners in Malaysia as ‘disrespectful’ not only to Sarawakians, but also Sabahans and the United Nations.

“MA63 is an international treaty signed by five parties – Sarawak, Sabah, Singapore, Malaya and the United Kingdom – and s recognised by the United Nations.

“This is a serious act of disgrace, which has angered the entire Sarawak. The Parliament Speaker’s views are damaging to the country,” he told reporters here.

Chan pointed out that Sarawak, as one of the equal partners in the Malaysian Federation, should take necessary actions to demand for and safeguard Sarawak’s rights as well as to protect Sarawakians.

“Therefore as citizens of Sarawak, we must stand up and support Sarawak government as well as the opposition in Sarawak to debate the issue of ‘no equal partnership’ with

the Parliament Speaker, towards safeguarding the equal status of Sarawak under the international treaty in MA63,” he stressed.