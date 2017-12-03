Separate accidents claim two lives

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Two people; a rider and a pedestrian, were killed in two separate accidents here.

The first incident occurred around 10.30pm yesterday at Mile 8, Jalan Kuching-Serian, when two men travelling on a motorcycle heading towards Serian lost control of their machine and crash.

State Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department deputy chief DSP Bingkok John when contacted today said the victims, identified as Randy Maxclien Busang, 27, died on the spot while his pillion rider, George Stevenson Belaka, 23, suffered serious injuries and was rushed to the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) for further treatment.

Separately, a pedestrian was killed in a suspected hit-and-run accident nearby a Chinese cemetery at Mile 14, Jalan Puncak Borneo, today.

The 6.30am accident, claimed the life of Anthony Bateh Gu, 27, who was pronounced dead at the scene after suffering from severe head injuries.

According to Bingkok, the victim attempted to cross the road from the Puncak Borneo Prison to the Chinese cemetery before he was hit by a car coming from Mile 10th.

“The body was taken to the hospital for further action,” he said.

Both cases are being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.