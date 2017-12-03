SK Abang Ali champ in Sibu Divisional-level Maulidur Rasul procession

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SIBU: The oldest Malay school in Sibu, SK Abang Ali emerged the overall champion in the Sibu Divisional-level celebration of Maulidur Rasul 2017 assembly and procession held at Sibu town square on Friday night.

The school listed the most number of participants under category A (institution of higher learning/sklls centre/secondary school/national school). It also took second place in the procession and banner competition for the same category.

The second and third place winners were SK Sentosa and SMK Agama Sibu, respectively.

For category B (uniformed bodies), category C (government departments/agencies/statutory bodies), category D (mosque/surau) and category E (association/club/organisation), category F (companies/private firms/banking institutions) were respectively won by Immigration Department, JAIS Sibu, Masjid Darul Amilin, Urusetia Saudara Kita Sibu and Sarawak Forestry Corporation.

About 4,000 participants from 58 contingents throughout Sibu Division took part in the procession covering a distance of 2.1km starting from An-Nur mosque to Jalan Awang Ramli Amit, Kampung Nyabor, Jalan Sanyan, Jalan Pulau, Jalan Bujang Suntong and to Sibu town square.

This year which was the first time the procession was held at night it received overwhelming response from the contingents.

Assistant Minister of Education and Technological Research Dr Annuar Rapa’ee who led the procession later presented the prizes.

Also present were Sibu Division Resident Hii Chang Kee and community leader Temenggong Datuk Wan Hamid Edruce.