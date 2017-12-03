SUPP Youth: Pandikar Amin not worthy to be Dewan Rakyat Speaker

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The youth section of Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) regards Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia as no longer fit to hold the post of the Speaker of Dewan Rakyat – the nation’s highest law-making authority – as he has exhibited a biased view on the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

According to SUPP Youth chief Tan Kai, Pandikar Amin had blatantly disregarded the motion unanimously passed by all members of the State Legislative Assembly with regard to reclaiming the state’s rights under MA63.

He said the party’s Youth Central also condemned Pandikar Amin for challenging Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg for a debate on MA63.

“By challenging our Chief Minister to debate on MA63, Pandikar Amin is not only arrogant but also treats history with contempt and ignorance.

“By doing so, he is also showing his disrespect to all Sarawakians, as well as failure to understand the sentiments of the people of Sarawak,” he told a press conference here yesterday.

Tan assured all that SUPP Youth Central fully supported the firm stand by Abang Johari, who regards MA63 as a very important document in the formation of Malaysia – the basis of the territorial rights of Sabah, Sarawak and the Federation of Malaya.

The press conference was also attended by SUPP Youth Central publicity and information secretary Milton Foo, Bau SUPP Youth chief Adam Voon and Batu Lintang SUPP Youth chief Councillor Mok Chuang Ping.