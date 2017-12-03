Two bodies recovered 3 days after boat tragedy

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KAPIT: The bodies of two men who drowned in a boat mishap at Baleh River on Nov 30 were recovered yesterday.

The duo were identified as Tang Choo Yew and Gomes Hillary Jugah who went missing when their boat overturned in the turbulent water of Baleh River.

The tragedy occurred around 5am on Nov 30 at Nanga Antalawan, Baleh about two and half hours boat ride from Kapit.

Gomes, 35, from Rumah Ujih, Sungai Pasai, Sibu was a logging camp supervisor at PJA Trinity Sdn Bhd in Baleh while Tang, 33, from 5A Lorong Ulu Sungai Merah, Sibu was a sub-contractor at the logging camp.

Gomes’ body was spotted by family members around 11.20am yesterday at Pala Won, Baleh River while Tang’s body was recovered near the Karangan Besai, Baleh River a few hours later.

Their remains were sent to the Kapit Hospital mortuary while awaiting a post mortem.

The duo were travelling with two other colleagues to Nanga Antalawan Baleh when their boat was hit by turbulent water, overturned and sank.

While the other two managed to swim to the river bank, Gomes and Tang disappeared into the swift flowing river.

The friends then lodged a police report at Kapit Police Department around 9.25am on Nov 30 following which a search and rescue team comprising police personnel, Fire and Rescue Department and local villagers was launched to look for the missing duo.