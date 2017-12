Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

SRI AMAN: The traffic flow was halted at a stretch along Jalan Sri Aman-Kuching around 5pm yesterday when personnel from the Fire and

Rescue Department (Bomba) were tending to several injured accident victims and clearing two damaged sedan cars off the road following a collision.

The front of both cars were badly damaged.

Police were still at the scene probing the case at press time.

The injured would be sent to Sri Aman Hospital.