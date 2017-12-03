UPP Pujut chief supports CM’s stance on MA63

Click to print (Opens in new window)

MIRI: There should be no doubt with regard to the significance of the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) in the formation of Malaysia.

In this respect, United People’s Party (UPP) Pujut branch chairman Bruce Chai believes that there is no need for Speaker of Parliament Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia to call for open debate on MA63 with Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“There is no need to question the legitimacy of the MA63. It is an important and highly recognised document and also the basis for the (formation of) Federation of Malaysia,” he said in his comments issued yesterday.

Former councillor Chai expressed his total support for Abang Johari, who insisted that he (Abang Johari) would not engage in an open debate on MA63 with Pandikar Amin.

According to Chai, it is crucial for Sarawakians to focus on the fight for the return of their rights, which have been eroded.

“As Sarawakians, let’s put our focus together and continue what had been laid out by former chief minister, the late Pehin Sri Adenan Satem, in fighting for Sarawak’s rights as enshrined under MA63.”

Chai said what was agreed under MA63 should be honoured as long as the Federation of Malaysia remains in place.