Woman groccer cheated, threatened after posting business online

SIBU: A woman grocer who promoted her business online ended up being cheated and threatened yesterday.

The woman had recently posted her products in her Facebook account in a sale promotion.

She later received a call from a stranger, indicating his friend – a teacher – was interested to purchase school stationaries worth RM1, 500.

The stranger called a second time shortly, saying his teacher friend urgently needed cash and wanted to borrow from her.

The woman grocer did not doubt him and remitted RM470 into a given bank account.

Finding it so easy to demand money from her, the stranger called again, saying his friend needed another RM470. The woman became suspicious this time and refused.

The stranger then showed his true colours and began to talk rough.

He said he knew where she was and her identity, and if she refused to lend the money, she would be in trouble.

Fearing for her safety, the woman lodged a police report.