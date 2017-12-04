Abang Johari resolute in defending Sarawak rights, best interests – Awang Tengah

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

MIRI: Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg is resolute in defending the rights and best interests of Sarawak according to the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan said the esprit-de-corps of the party as well as the state is unshakable in supporting the chief minister in the pursuit of restoring the state rights and interests stated in MA63 signed by the later’s father the late Tun Abang Openg Abang Sapiee and other forefathers.

“Upholding MA63 is in his (Abang Johari) blood. His father and the late Tun Jugah (Barieng) signed it (MA63). He will defend this agreement as the son (of Tun Openg), PBB party president and chief minister of Sarawak, “ he said.

Awang Tengah, who is also PBB acting deputy president and Second Minister of Urban Development and Environment, said this in support of the firm stand taken by Abang Johari in safeguarding the rights of Sarawak when he officiated PBB triennial general meeting (TGM) and party elections throughout the state.

Awang Tengah said the seriousness of the chief minister in safeguarding the rights of Sarawak is reflected through his actions such as in negotiating with the federal government, bringing the matter to the State Legislative Assembly and sending a team of legal experts to examine the original documents related to MA63 brought back to London by the former colonial government of Sarawak.

“There is no doubt that he will steadfastly continue to pursue this matter through negotiations in regaining eroded state rights,” Awang Tengah said.

Meanwhile, PBB northern zone branches comprising Batu Danau, Bukit Kota, Ba Kelalan and Bukit Sari during the TGM had moved a motion to unanimously pledged their full support to the leadership of Abang Johari to lead PBB and Sarawak to greater heights and in defending the state’s rights.

Abang Johari officiated the opening ceremony on Saturday, which was also attended by PBB permanent chairman and DUN Sarawak Speaker Datuk Amar Asfia Awang Nassar, Assistant Minister of Entrepreneur Development and e-Commerce Datuk Mohd Naroden Majais and Assistant Minister of Agriculture Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail.