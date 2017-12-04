BNNP secures 22 people tests positive for drug

Click to print (Opens in new window)

BANJARMASIN, South Kalimantan: The South Kalimantan National Narcotics Agency (BNNP) secured as many as 22 people who have tested positive drugs while holding a joint raid in the local city, AntaraKalsel reported.

“Those we brought to this office because of their urine test result positively contain substances from drugs,” said Head of BNNP’s Eradication Adj Sr Comr (AKBP) Edy Saprianadi in Banjarmasin on Saturday.

He explained that the residents were secured during 2017 Combat Drug Syndicate Operation (Bersinar). BNNP took Police, Army, and related institutions to carry out the joint operation of drug eradication.

“Bersinar Operation is targeting the drug dealer syndicates, both bookies, and couriers, including users and abusers who are the main target of the raids in hotels, inns, and rented houses in Banjarmasin,” said Edy.

The hotel visited by the combined officers included Hotel Kharisma, Rajawali, Fortune, Prima, 99, Sampaga and a number of other jasmine class hotels that visitors or guests were suspected of taking drugs.

The raids that began Saturday morning also combed some rented houses, such as D`Paragon Guesthouse, Exclusive and others around the back of Lambung Mangkurat Stadium, Jalan Ahmad Yani Km 5, Pemurus Baru, South Banjarmasin.

Against those whose urine is positive for a drug, Edy said, further examination will be conducted, including assessment by the BNNP Integrated Assessment Team to determine the extent either they are users or also dealers.

In addition to securing 22 people whose urine positive drugs, BNNP also caught 21 people can not show ID cards and not husband and wife couples in hotel rooms.

“As many as 21 people we directly submit to the Banjarmasin Public Order Agency (Satpol PP),” said Edy.