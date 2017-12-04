CM statement on dissolving BN in Sarawak ‘fake news’ – CMO

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) today issued a press statement clarifying the status of a fake news posting by a Facebook account Borneo Voice.

The CMO refuted the claim that Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg has ever uttered: “I have no other choice but to dissolve the Barisan Nasional party in Sarawak and thereafter form a new state government.”

The fake statement from the Facebook has been circulated widely in chat groups.

“This office wishes to clarify that the Chief Minister has never uttered such a statement. The posting is fake news fabricated by certain people for reasons best known to themselves,” the press statement said.

Speculation is rife that certain people are taking advantage of the recent media spat between Parliament Speaker Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia and Abang Johari over issues surrounding the reclamation of state rights from the federal government of Malaysia.