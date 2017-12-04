Community praised for using mother tongue as foundation for education

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

SIBU: Second Finance Minister and Minister of International Trade and E-commerce Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh said he was glad to note that the Chinese community has been using their mother tongue as the foundation for the education of their children.

Speaking at the banquet to celebrate the centenary of Tiong Hin School on Saturday night, he said this had enabled them to develop and practise a culture of trust, love and peace in a multi-racial setting which they had passed down to their children.

“The community must continue working as one, from the school board to the teachers, parents and the people. They must pool their efforts together.”

He said such positive trait is the basis for nation building and should be their aspiration and mission as a people.

“Let us continue working together for another grand celebration in the next centenary. We hope to create generations of the learned with the pioneering spirit of our ancestors.”

He said it is important that children have high moral values, be thrifty and ready to work hard to achieve their aspirations like their elders.