‘Consider setting up special lanes for cyclists’

SIBU: The possibility of creating special lanes for cyclists to ensure their safety and to encourage more people to take up cycling needs to be seriously explored by the authorities concerned.

Sibu Resident Hii Chang Kee said although cycling is seen as a form of recreation, it is also a form of ‘green’ transportation which should be promoted.

“We should attempt to revive cycling both as a form of recreation and also as a form of green transport,” he said prior to flagging off the ‘Unity Fun Ride 2017’ event at Sibu Town Square yesterday.

The event, organised by the Sibu Resident Office in cooperation with Sri Rejang Cycling Club (SRCC) and Swan Cycling Club (SCC), involved some 300 cyclists.

Hii recalled the days when bicycles were a common mode of transport in Sibu, saying: “I still remember vividly when everyone used to cycle to schools and the market.

“It was especially fun during the festive seasons where groups of friends will cycle to each other’s homes for the open house.”

He said cycling, as a form of transport, declined due to families being able to afford their own motorcycles and cars.

“The rows and rows of bicycles parked along five-foot ways and back lanes were an interesting scene, but it has become a thing of the past.” Hii also expressed his gratitude to SRCC and SCC for working hard to mobilise their members and the general public to take part in the event.