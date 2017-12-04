Crucial need to solve native land issue fast, PBB leadership told

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

SIBU: Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Zone 8 wants the top leadership of the party to find solutions to the issues surrounding ‘pulau galau’ (forest reserves) and ‘pemakai menua’ (territorial / communal domain) as soon as possible.

PBB vice-president Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi, who is also PBB Zone 8 chief coordinator, said the issues not only would cause frustrations among land owners and the community involved, but might also affect people’s support for the government if not solved properly.

“As the backbone of Sarawak government and being among the largest political parties in Malaysia, nobody would believe it if we said that we had no power or did not have the support from any party to settle such issue.

“Let us find a solution to this issue that is close to our heart. My village is in Merirai, Baleh – I know so much about the issues of ‘pulau galau’ and ‘pemakai menua’.

“This issue is very much discussed everywhere in the rural areas. So it is best that we do not spend so much time in finding solutions to this issue,” he said at the opening of PBB Zone 8 delegates meeting here yesterday.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, who is PBB president, officiated at the function attended by about 1,200 delegates from nine party branches under PBB Zone 8.

Earlier, Nanta voiced PBB Zone 8’s support for Abang Johari on the stance, decision and action taken by the state government on Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

He said the fight for the rights of Sarawakians should not be compromised.

“It is right that we continue to fight for what has been eroded and our rights as started by the (former) chief minister Pehin Sri Adenan Satem.

“This is so that we will not be blamed by our future generations,” he said.

Also present were Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas and federal Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusuf, who is also PBB Youth chief.