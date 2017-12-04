DCM happy with Mobile Youth Transformation Vocational Programme

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KAPIT: Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing thanked the Malaysian Armed Forces and other agencies for organising the ‘Mobile Youth Transformation Vocational Programme’ here.

The programme offers various courses that suit participants’ interest like hair-cutting, cooking and catering, cake baking, beauty and make-up, as well as industrial training like water piping, electrical wiring, brick laying, plastering, painting, wielding, carpentry and modern agriculture.

“This is a very good programme for those who did not do well academically (in Form 3 and Form 5) or for unemployed youths, which provides industrial training to get them ready for the construction of Baleh Dam, which will start next year. That is why it is under the National Blue Ocean Strategy (NBOS) — to prepare them for the employment opportunities,” he said when officiating at the programme in SMK Kapit 2 on Saturday.

The programme kicked off on Nov 30 and will run until Dec 14 at Dewan Kejora, SMK Kapit 2.

Masing said the Baleh Dam construction is expected to provide 3,000 to 4,000 job opportunities, while the Sarawak Corridor of Renewable Energy (SCORE) would need some 600,000 skilled or semi-skilled workers by 2023.

Besides the Armed Forces, other agencies participating in the programme are the Education, Science and Technological Research Ministry, the Finance Ministry, the Industrial Development Ministry, Petronas, GiatMara, Akademi Binaan Malaysia, Community College, Akademi Jabatan Wanita Dan Keluarga, and Centre of Technical Excellence (Centexs).

Masing was glad to note that the programme had attracted about 200 participants — far surpassing the target of 100.

Meanwhile, the Education, Science and Technological Research Ministry deputy permanent secretary Dr Abdul Rahman Deen said upon completion of their training, the participants could either work, start their own business, or continue their training in technical / vocational training institutions.

Present at the opening ceremony were Hulu Rajang MP Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong, Ninth Infantry Brigade Commander Brigadier General Datuk Dzulkafli Mustaffa, Kapit District Officer Elvis Didit, Bukit Mabong District Officer Douglas Pungga and other heads of government departments.