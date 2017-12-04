Infant boy found dumped in house storeroom

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SIBU: Residents of Kampung Bahagia Jaya here were shocked today when an infant boy was found dumped in the storeroom of a house.

The police believed the infant was born recently. The infant was discovered at 4pm by the 17-year-old daughter of the house owner when she heard faint cry of an infant.

The Form Five student went to check and found the infant wrapped in a towel on the floor. The family members later wrapped him with ‘sarong’.

The police and medical team of Sibu Hospital were then called in. Initial examination found that the infant was healthy. The infant was taken to the hospital for care.

The police are now trying to determine how the infant was dumped in the house. The police have also not confirmed the identity of the infant’s parents.