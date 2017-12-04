KM Sri Aman to further boost surveillance in South China Sea – Abang Johari

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg has officially launched the latest New Generation Patrol Craft (NGPC) KM Sri Aman this morning.

Abang Johari said the patrol craft, which will be used by the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) Sarawak region, will further boost the surveillance of the agency in the South China Sea.

“Our state sea waters spans for 239,605 square kilometres and is rich with marine resources,” he said at the launching ceremony of the vessel at the Tun Abang Salahuddin Maritime Complex (Komtas) near here today.

He added that the state’s marine resources over the years had attracted hundreds of foreign fishing vessels which would illegally fish in the state waters, causing huge losses to the fishing industry.

With the latest asset, Abang Johari said MMEA Sarawak region will be able to monitor the sea better as the locally assembled patrol craft is equipped with hi-tech technologies.

Among them is the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV Drone) which can fly for six hours – with an effective distance of 800-kilometre (km).

The patrol craft, which is 44 metres long and 7.7 metres wide is also equipped with the Aselsan Smash 30mm cannon which can shoot 200 rounds per minute in an effective range of between 15km and 20km.

Also present at the launch were Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, MMEA director general Admiral Maritime Dato’ Indera Zulkifili Abu Bakar and MMEA Sarawak region director First Admiral Ismaili Bujang Pit.