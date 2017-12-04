Lions Nursing Home gets praises from minister

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The Lions Nursing Home has been commended for providing excellent services to its elderly residents, since its inception 25 years ago.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian said the nursing home, which was initiated by several members of the Lions Clubs, was among the early nursing homes established here.

“Since 1992, the staff of Lions Nursing Home have been looking after the elderly residents, many of whom are staying here as they require more care than what their own household can provide,” he said when officiating at the Lions Nursing Home Food Fair 2017 at its premises at Jalan Stutong Baru here yesterday.

Dr Sim noted that more elderly people are staying in nursing homes these days.

“These are due to various reasons such as their children staying overseas and specific healthcare needs. That is why there is a need to have nursing homes to provide custodial and skills care to the elderly people; in this reagrd, the Lions Nursing Home has been doing a good job for more than two decades,” he said.

Dr Sim also commended the Lions Club for its efforts in running the food fair, which saw RM110,000 being raised this year.

“It’s good to see everyone come together to carry out this charitable effort not only by donating money to the nursing home, but also taking their time to volunteer during the food fair,” he remarked.

Meanwhile, Lions Nursing Home patron Dato Hanifah Taib-Alsree acknowledged that running a nursing home could be very challenging especially when the average age of residents are 65 years old.

“The majority of the residents are bedridden, in wheelchairs and are constantly dependent on the nursing home staff throughout the year,” she said, adding that currently the Lions Nursing Home has 75 residents.

She noted that with the implementation of the minimum wage, newly-revised salary range and the constant increase in expenses in running a nursing home – estimated at RM100,000 per month – there would be many challenges and obstacles ahead.

“It is my fervent hope that with the annual food fair and coupled with generous public donations, contributions and sponsorships from corporate bodies, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) as well as the unity of the Lions in this region, I am confident that the Lions Nursing Home would be around for many more years to come.”

To date, the Lions Nursing Home has served more than 1,000 residents.

It currently has 75 salaried staff comprising matrons, staff nurses, assistant nurses, nursing aids, washerwomen, gardener, cooks and a physiotherapist.

The nursing home is in need of RM150,000 to provide basic nursing therapy and an environment conducive to its residents, as well as for other expenditures

like staff salary, electricity bills, food, maintenance and staff training.

Also present yesterday were Lions Nursing Home chairperson Datin Ellis Suriyati Omar who is also Lions Club International past director, and Lions Clubs Region 1 chairman Kapitan Chong Nam Fah, who is also the fair’s organising chairman.