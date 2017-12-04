Man with suspected links to kidnap for ransom group shot dead

Click to print (Opens in new window)

LAHAD DATU: A man who is believed to have links to the kidnap for ransom group was shot dead by security forces, today.

It is believed that the man was shot dead in Silam waters at about 3am, today.

Further details of the case has yet to be obtained.

Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom) will be holding a press conference at 2.00pm today at Lahad Datu Police Headquarters.

The press conference is expected to be attended by Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Ramli Din and ESSCom Commander Datuk Hazani Ghazali.