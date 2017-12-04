Penguang: Position comes with responsibilities

Click to print (Opens in new window)

MARUDI: Local community leaders must always remember that their position comes with a huge responsibility to the people.

According to Assistant Minister of Local Government Datu Dr Penguang Manggil, those holding position as Ketua Kaum, Penghulu, Pemanca and Temenggong are more than just local public figures.

“You play a key role in linking the villagers with local authorities. You are also responsible in maintaining and strengthening their relationship.

“Nevertheless, the people also play key roles. They must always support their local leaders and work together with them,” he said at the ‘Leader Meets People’ session at Surau Nur Ishan in Kampung Pemindahan here yesterday, which also hosted a thanksgiving lunch.

Adding on Penguang, who is Marudi assemblyman, also advised local residents against using places of worship such as suraus and mosques to spread political agenda.

On development, he said the local folk had been receiving good news like the construction of the bridge across Baram River at an estimated cost of RM84 Million.

“The Chief Minister has also agreed to the road project for Mulu National Park through Marudi town.

“A retaining wall spanning 168m from the Fort Hose and to the SRB (Sarawak Rivers Board) office will commence construction late-2018; the waterfront project will also kick off next year,” he said.

Later, Penguang announced allocations under Rural Transformation Programme (RTP) of RM400,000 for the construction of Kampung Pemindahan multipurpose hall, RM250,000 for the village’s futsal court, as well as RM100,000 for the road upgrading project in Kampung Padang Kerbau.

He also presented cheques to nine local organisations – RM10,000 for Marudi Islamic Group, RM20,000 for Kampung Pemindahan security and development committee (JKKK), RM10,000 for Baram Hockien Association, RM10,000 for Marudi Charitable Board, RM10,000 for Baram Basketball Association, RM3,000 for Baram Chess Club, RM5,000 for Physical Education and Recreation Body, RM150,000 for SJK Sungai Jaong, and RM10,000 for JKKK Rumah Jelaping.