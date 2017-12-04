Photographs the best way to promote Miri, says MPS president

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

MIRI: As the Visit Miri Tourism Year 2018 (VMY2018) is approaching, the proper way of introducing the city that was once a small fishing village that developed into an oil town would be none other than through the eyes of a photographer/s.

The Miri Photographic Society (MPS) is doing just that by displaying nearly 90 photos in an exhibition in Bintang Megamall from December 2 to 11 that were taken from every corner of Miri showing the people and their diverse cultures.

“Be it photos of the majestic scenery of nature, the colourful ethnic people, the historical heritage; these are the photos that tell the stories of Miri and its main attractions, and most importantly show travellers what to expect here during the VMY2018,” said its president Sylvester Wong.

Being an avid photographer, Wong strongly believes that photography plays a role in capturing the people and places.

“The five elements that are particularly important to Miri are the beautiful beaches, the breath-taking tropical rainforest and caves; its diverse ethnicity, the multi-cultural festivals and the human touch that clearly defines the true Miri.

“Though the photos capture only some of the sceneries, I believe that they can attract people to come and experience for themselves the true colours of Miri,” he said.

The photo exhibition that goes with the theme ‘Discover Miri’ has attracted not only avid photographers to exchange opinions and experiences but also attracted curious members of the public who simply enjoyed the beautiful photos.

Assistant Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Lee Kim Shin lauded the effort by MPS, saying it clearly suits Miri that is deemed as a natural studio.

“A picture speaks a thousand words. Therefore, the exhibition that displays the many faces and colours of Miri is showcasing the best of Miri to the curious world,” said Lee.

Lee encouraged the society to make a digital version of the exhibition so that the captivating photos could reach more people in other parts of the world.

Meanwhile, Wong said after Bintang Megamall, the exhibition will travel to different shopping malls, depending on the demand.