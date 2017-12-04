Rayong urges rural folk to join e-trade

Click to print (Opens in new window)

LUBOK ANTU: Engkilili assemblyman Dr Johnichal Rayong Ngipa wants rural folk to join e-trade.

He urged the newly appointed or reappointed longhouse chiefs to lead by example by getting well versed in the aspects and workings of digital economy.

Digital economy is now the buzz word as Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg has been encouraging people to engage in digital economy.

Rayong said it is possible for all who use mobile phone to be involved in digital economy.

He also called upon the longhouse chiefs to be well versed in the Internet because written communication via email would be faster than letters, pointing out that all government agencies and non-governmental organisations are now using email as tool of communication.

“I want you all to be prepared because in the future even appointment and reappointment letters of longhouse chiefs would be notified through email and other form of social media.

“Therefore I urge all community leaders to equip yourselves with knowledge and skills to enable you to network, trade and communicate using the Internet as urged by the Chief Minister,” he added.

He made the remarks on Saturday at a thanksgiving ceremony for the appointment and reappointment of longhouse chiefs at Lidong Bangat in Betong, where Lubok Antu MP Datuk William Nyallau Badak was present as witness to the event.

Rayong handed over the letters to four new chiefs and 16 reappointed chiefs of areas in Lidiong Bangat, Betong.

In addition, Rayong urged the people to rally behind Abang Johari in his struggle to reclaim Sarawak’s rights from the federal government, which are specified in the Malaysia Agreement 1963.