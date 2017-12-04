Riot’s ‘disappearance’ raises questions

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Questions were raised after Human Resources Minister Dato Sri Richard Riot Jaem ‘disappeared’ from an official function here today despite being earlier seen talking to ministry officials and other guests.

He was originally scheduled to attend and give speech at the launch of the Industrial Revolution 4.0 Initiatives in Sarawak by the Human Resources Development Fund (HRDF).

Assistant Minister of E-Commerce Datuk Mohd Naroden Majais officiated at the launch, on behalf of Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan who was supposed to represent the Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg for the event.

Riot nonetheless prepared a montage of his pre-recorded speech which was aired at the start of the function in which he stressed on the importance of Sarawakians being aware and prepared for the challenges of this new era of Industrial Revolution 4.0 or IR4.

He said there are 16,000 small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Sarawak. and each of the SMEs play the vital role of becoming the gamechanger in the business field.

“The IR4 businesses in general will move towards digitalisation and this will change some of the ways we do businesses. There are strategies and initiatives in place to smoothen the impact of IR4 in Malaysia.

“In this instance, l anticipate that there will be more to come in Sarawak especially with regards to the digital infrastructure, to ensure fair transformation can be made throughout Malaysia,” he said.

Riot also said he generally supported the statement made by the Chief Minister, that Sarawak needs to be involved for digital technology to be able to create healthy competition with our neighbouring countries such as Thailand, Indonesia, and Vietnam.

“With the launch today, it is my sincere hope this will be a paradigm shift to help bring businesses in Sarawak to greater visibility on the international platform,” he said.

Riot, the six-term Serian MP, has stated publicly his readiness to defend the seat again in the coming 14th General Election.

He has been embroiled in political uncertainties recently after his political secretary Major (retired) Datuk Peter Runin was arrested by the Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission (MACC) on Sept 28 for embezzlement involving RM40 million.