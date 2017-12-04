Sape players showcase skills in inaugural fest Borneo Youth Sape Festival

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

SIBU: The inaugural Borneo Youth Sape Festival kicked off here on Saturday with the participation of 16 local and foreign Sape players.

The event – the first of its kind in the country – included a Sape workshop and demonstration as well as a ‘Battle of Sape’ competition.

Organising chairman Alexander Frederick Diglin said apart from promoting the traditional musical instrument, the event’s aim was to promote tourism in Sibu.

The event saw Frenchman Julien Cottet, who was one of the participants, demonstrating his skills on the traditional instrument which he learned from a Sape player in Sarawak about six years ago.

Currently based in Kuching, Cottet runs Sape classes and is also a maker of the instrument.

For professional Sape player Saufi Aiman Yahya of Kuching, the Borneo Youth Sape Festival is a viable platform to promote Sape among the younger generation.

“This is a way to bring back our youths to their cultural roots. I am not talking about race but about the Sarawak identity.

“Sape belongs to the Orang Ulu community but is played by all races these days and is widely accepted as Sarawak’s ‘diamond’,” said Saufi Aiman, who bagged four gold medals and a silver medal in the recent 21st Annual World Championships of Performing Arts (WCOPA), in California, United States.

Meanwhile, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah gave his assurances that ‘Sape’ will always be promoted together with other traditional musical instruments.

“Sape has always been made prominent in our cultural troupe and presentation whether locally or overseas.

“It has never been abandoned or not promoted. It is part of Sarawak’s ethnic culture heritage and will always be promoted together with the other traditional musical instruments,” he said when contacted yesterday on his ministry’s efforts to promote Sape.

The festival, held at 1Malaysia Cultural Village here, saw Jeffery Bandang and Brandon Daby crowned champion in the Traditional Category and Contemporary Category respectively.