Sarawak Heritage Society holds public lecture by international architect

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The Sarawak Heritage Society (SHS) is organising a public lecture by Dr Izaskun Chinchilla to be held at The Charcoal, 16 Lorong Batu Lintang 18 here tomorrow (Dec 5), scheduled to commence at 7.30pm.

Chinchilla is an internationally renowned architect, whose firm has worked on the transformative refurbishment of a medieval castle in Cuenca, Spain.

“The lecture on ‘Leading with the Transformation on Cultural Identity: The Case of the Refurbishment of Garcimunoz Castle’ is part of our ‘Heritage Speaker Series’, where we invite prominent practitioners in heritage conservation and management to share their experiences and lessons learnt.

“Dr Chinchilla’s talk on transforming a medieval castle is pertinent and timely as it relates to our current heritage conservation challenges. Kuching has many heritage buildings which no longer serve their original function, but rather than being demolished they can be innovatively repurposed into community spaces,” said SHS in a statement.

SHS was set up as a non-partisan, non-governmental and non-profit organisation in 2007 with the mission to promote the conservation, permanent preservation and sustainable management of Sarawak’s unique cultural heritage assets, both tangible (buildings, monuments, sites, cultural landscapes, objects) and intangible (traditional arts and crafts, customs and traditions, food).

Over the years SHS has been holding talks, film screenings and visits to raise heritage awareness among its members, the public and schools.