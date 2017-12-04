Security forces shot dead suspected Abu Sayyaf member in Lahad Datu

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

LAHAD DATU: Malaysian security forces shot dead a man, believed to be the member of Abu Sayyaf group in a fire exchange incident happened in waters off Lahad Datu, near Pulau Kantung Kalungan about 3am.

The suspect identified as Abu Paliyak, 31, was also known as ‘Komander Paliyak’.

Sabah Police Commissioner, Datuk Ramli Din in a press conference revealed that the suspect was also the stooge of a kidnap for ransom group (KFRG) known as ‘Kumpulan Remy’.

Ramli said the suspect was one of 11 members of the group which were active cross-border criminals in Southern Philippines and east coast of Sabah.

In noting that five members of the group have been detained by the Philippine authority, he said the other four of the group members were killed and one is still at large.

“In the incident, we believed that the suspect was wandering the Malaysia and Philippine waters, observing and monitoring the security forces’ movement before conveying the information to the KFRG.

“We also believed that this suspect was involved in kidnapping case in Lahad Datu and Kunak as well as some robbery cases in the sea,” said Ramli during the press conference which was also attended by Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom) commander Datuk Hazani Ghazali.

Ramli said the incident occurred when a team of security forces comprising members of ESSCom special force and Marine Police were patrolling the area at about 3am.

He said the team detected a boat steered by a suspicious man and then tried to approach the boat.

“When the police introduced themselves, the man opened fire and sped away, forcing the police team to return fire.

“Once the fire exchange stopped, the police team went to inspect the boat and found a man lying inside the boat with a pump gun, one bullet shell and one 12 bore bullet,” he said, adding that the suspect was hit by four shots on his left rib.

Inspection on the suspect’s body also found several old gunshot wounds on his hand and leg as well as his body while his middle finger on his left hand was missing, believed from old injuries.

The boat was later towed to the Lahad Datu Marine Base for further investigation by the Criminal Investigation Division.

According to Ramli, this was the second case in Sabah that security forces managed to shoot dead individuals believed to be cross-border criminals.

Ramli said with the death of the suspect, they believe they have managed to solve several kidnapping and sea robbery cases in the Eastern Sabah Security Zone (ESSZone) that happened between 2014 and 2015.

He added that the security forces will continue their detailed investigation to track down the remaining member of the group.